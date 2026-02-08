Daniela Amodei, cofounder of AI startup Anthropic, says that as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market, uniquely human skills like communication, empathy, and critical thinking will become essential for career success.

AI Will Augment, Not Replace, Human Jobs

On Saturday, in an interview with ABC News, Amodei emphasized that the number of jobs AI can fully handle without human involvement is "vanishingly small."

She highlighted that even the most cognitively demanding tasks are enhanced, not replaced, by AI.

"I continue to believe that humans plus AI together actually create more meaningful work, more challenging work, more interesting work, high-productivity jobs," Amodei said.

She added that AI could also broaden access to opportunities for many people.

Despite the growing influence of AI, Amodei's own path shows that technical expertise is not the only route to success.

She majored in literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, worked briefly as a Capitol Hill staffer, then moved into tech, including positions at Stripe and OpenAI, before cofounding Anthropic with her brother Dario in 2020.

When hiring, Anthropic prioritizes qualities like communication, emotional intelligence, curiosity, and compassion.

"The things that make us human will become much more important instead of much less important," she said.

AI's Growing Influence On Jobs And Skills

At the same time, experts warned that heavy reliance on AI could weaken human skills.

Innovation theorist John Nosta said AI could boost short-term performance while eroding underlying abilities and distorting self-confidence, a concern echoed by academic research showing declines in critical thinking.

Meanwhile, executives at the World Economic Forum said AI was beginning to reshape hiring, particularly at the junior level, without causing widespread job losses.

