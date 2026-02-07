Venture capitalist and Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) chairman Peter Thiel has long argued that the real bottleneck in innovation isn't brainpower but bravery, the willingness to back an idea most people think is wrong.

Thiel Says Genius Means Little Without Courage

Speaking in 2015 about his book ‘Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future’ at an event hosted by the Independent Institute, Thiel said many people are smart enough to spot opportunities, but far fewer are willing to pursue them when they cut against conventional wisdom. The line that has since become one of his most quoted takes is blunt. "Brilliant thinking is rare, but courage is in even shorter supply than genius," he writes.

In the talk, Thiel explained that entrepreneurship defies formulas because every breakthrough company is a one-off. Copying the "next Mark Zuckerberg" or "next Bill Gates," he said, misses the point that iconic businesses were built by doing something fundamentally new, not by following a template.

Contrarian Questions Test Unpopular Truths And Nerve

Other Titans Echo Courage Over Intelligence Mantra

Thiel has tied that mindset directly to building companies. He has said progress comes from finding unpopular truths and organizing a team around them, a principle he has called one of the best filters for hiring.