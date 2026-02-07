Software stocks such as Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) have been getting hammered in recent days and the stock hit new 52-week lows on Friday. While things might not look bright for the sector currently, Salesforce could have a catalyst over the weekend with a Super Bowl commercial.

Salesforce Partners With MrBeast

Unlike past Super Bowl commercials or recent ads that utilize celebrities Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to promote Agentforce, Salesforce could be making a marketing pivot.

The company came forward to work with content creator MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson.

MrBeast tweeted on Dec. 29 that he was "sitting on an amazing Super Bowl commercial idea for years."

"I know it's random but someone please let me make your brand's Super Bowl commercial so I can finally make this idea happen," MrBeast tweeted.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff responded multiple times to the post and eventually got a reply back and a direct message.

"Very seriously, Jimmy you should really do our Salesforce Super Bowl commercial for 2026! What's the craziest thing you can dream up for the biggest stage on earth? I know we could do something great together! Thank you for being a great customer, and happy 2026!" Benioff said.

Salesforce had multiple commercials in last year's Super Bowl, so there is a chance they have more than one again this year.

The Salesforce Super Bowl Commercial

"Seahawks vs. Patriots + MrBeast directing our ad with a $1M giveaway? This Super Bowl is gonna be EPIC!" Benioff tweeted recently.

Teasers have indicated a large giveaway to a viewer of the Super Bowl, but no official details have been shared.

The teasers also indicate that Salesforce will be promoting its Slack company messaging platform, which the company acquired for $27.7 billion back in 2021.

Salesforce Stock Price Action

Salesforce shares hit new 52-week lows of $187.12 on Friday and have traded between $187.12 and $333.82 over the past 52 weeks. Salesforce stock is down 25.3% year-to-date in 2026 and down 42.8% over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Joe Seer via Shutterstock