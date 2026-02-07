Elon Musk has revealed that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) aggressively targeted Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) engineers with nonstop recruiting calls and lucrative pay offers during the iPhone maker's now-abandoned push to build an electric vehicle.

Apple's EV Push Triggered A Talent War With Tesla, Musk Says

Earlier this week, speaking during a wide-ranging, more than two-and-a-half-hour conversation with Stripe co-founder John Collison and podcaster Dwarkesh Patel, Musk said Tesla became a prime recruiting target when Apple was developing its electric car program, which was later shelved.

The tech billionaire described Apple's approach as unusually aggressive, saying that Tesla engineers were inundated with calls from recruiters.

"They were carpet bombing Tesla with recruiting calls," Musk said. "Engineers just unplugged their phones."

According to Musk, Apple's offers were often made without formal interviews and came with significantly higher compensation.

"Their opening offer without any interview would be like double the compensation at Tesla," he said.

Why Tesla Was Especially Vulnerable To Poaching

Musk said Tesla's location in Silicon Valley made it easier for rivals to lure employees, as engineers could switch jobs without uprooting their lives.

He added that Tesla's engineering-heavy culture also made its workforce highly attractive to companies looking to accelerate innovation.

The recruiting pressure intensified during periods when Tesla was performing well, Musk said, noting that success itself made the company more vulnerable to talent raids.

The ‘Pixie Dust' Myth Around Hiring From Tesla

Musk pushed back against what he called the "Tesla pixie dust" myth — the idea that hiring executives or engineers from high-profile companies automatically leads to success.

"There's no magical pixie dust," Musk said. "People are people."

He acknowledged falling into the same trap himself by assuming talent from companies like Google or Apple would immediately succeed elsewhere, calling that belief misguided.

Apple Ended Apple Car Project After Years Of Delays

In 2024, Apple shelved its long-running Apple Car effort, shutting down the electric vehicle project known internally as Titan.

The highly anticipated EV faced repeated delays amid technical challenges, with Apple also reshuffling leadership and revising its strategy multiple times over the years.

Previously, it was reported that Apple at one point explored integrating Siri into its now-canceled electric vehicle project and also considered a potential partnership with Tesla.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed up 3.5% at $411.11 on Friday, with the stock edging higher in after-hours trading to $411.78, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tesla shares rank strongly on Momentum in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, showing a positive long-term price trend despite weakness in the short and medium-term outlook.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

