Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is working with artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic to develop AI agents that will automate key banking functions.

Six-Month Partnership Targets Core Functions

In a conversation with CNBC, Marco Argenti, Goldman Sachs' chief information officer, said the bank has spent six months working with embedded Anthropic engineers to co-develop agents based on Claude AI. The agents will focus on two areas: trade and transaction accounting, and client vetting and onboarding.

The firm is in early development stages and expects to launch “soon,” though no specific timeline was provided.

Argenti described the technology as “a digital co-worker” for scaled, complex, process-intensive roles.

Anthropic’s Enterprise Push Gains Momentum

Anthropic recently launched Claude Opus 4.6 with enhanced planning, coding, and debugging capabilities.

AI Reorganization Under Way

Goldman CEO David Solomon announced in October a multiyear reorganization around generative AI while planning to “constrain headcount growth.” The bank initially tested autonomous AI coder Devin before expanding to Anthropic’s Claude.

“Claude is really good at coding,” Argenti said during the interview, noting that the model's ability to reason through complex problems step by step and apply logic has proven useful beyond software development, particularly in accounting and compliance tasks that require document analysis and judgment.

While the bank employs thousands in the affected areas, Argenti also described speculation about job losses as “premature,” though he said third-party providers could see cuts as the technology develops.

