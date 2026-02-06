Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has touted an "Optimus Academy" to train the automaker's Optimus humanoid robots.

Optimus Academy

In a new interview with podcaster Dwarkesh Patel, alongside Stripe co-founder John Collison on Thursday, Musk shared his plans of building an "Optimus academy."

He shared that Tesla would need to build a lot of robots and put them in the academy to help the robots do "self-play in reality," adding that Tesla was building it out to have "at least 10,000 Optimus robots, maybe 20-30,000 [robots] that are doing self-play and testing different tasks."

Musk also hailed Tesla's reality generator, which he said would help in training the robots. He also shared that Tesla would employ "millions of simulated robots in a simulated world" and then close the "simulations to reality gap" by using the real-world robots.

SpaceX, Tesla's Solar Mandate

During his appearance on the podcast, Musk reiterated his bullish stance on solar energy. "We're going as fast as possible in scaling domestic production [of solar cells]," Musk said when asked about his solar goals. He then shared that "both Tesla and SpaceX have a mandate to get to 100 GW a year of solar," Musk said.

Price Action: TSLA slid 2.17% to $397.21 at market close on Thursday, sliding 2.09% further to $388.90 during the after-hours session.

