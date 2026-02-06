Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has warned that Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) self-driving service Waymo is employing remote workers in the Philippines to guide AVs in some situations.

This Should Scare Us All

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, the senator criticized Waymo for using remote workers. He shared that he "got Waymo to admit" that it was "using people 8000 miles away in the Philippines" to help guide the company's autonomous cabs in the U.S.

"This should scare us all. It must end," Markey shared in the post. He had quoted a video that showed Waymo's Chief Safety Officer, Dr. Mauricio Peña, at the Senate Committee of Commerce hearing, confirming that Waymo used employees based in the Philippines to guide its AVs.

Waymo Under Federal Scrutiny

These comments come as Waymo has come under scrutiny from safety regulators following multiple incidents with its Robotaxis in the U.S. Recently, a Waymo AV collided with a child in Santa Monica near a school zone. While another Waymo, driven by a human driver, crashed into several parked cars in Los Angeles, according to surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony.

Lars Moravy Urges Federal Framework

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, during his testimony in the hearing, urged lawmakers to frame a federal regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Alphabet scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: GOOGL 0.54% at market close on Thursday, falling 2.79% further to $322.00 during the after-hours session.

