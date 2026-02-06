Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has filed new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its awaited Roadster.

New Trademark Filings

The filings, dated Feb 3, were filed by Tesla with the agency and describe the wordmark "Roadster" in a stylized format, while the second filing details "a triangle design consisting of three flowing, curved lines," the filing said. The design showcases what could possibly be the Roadster silhouette.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier shared that the company could look for other names for the Cybercab because Tesla was "not allowed to use the word cab or taxi" in some states, adding that the company could call it "Cybercar" and "Cybervehicle" instead, which was followed by trademark filings from Tesla.

Tesla's Roadster Built For Performance

Musk had earlier shared that the Roadster, which has been teased on several occasions, would be tailored for performance, much like hypercars from the likes of Ferrari. The CEO also shared that with the Roadster, safety was "not the main goal" for Tesla.

Earlier patent applications also showcased that Tesla was working on an active aerodynamic system that would direct airflow through a series of fans to generate downforce in the Roadster. The filing also mentioned that the system could be used to make the car hover.

Questions Remain

Price Action: TSLA slid 2.17% to $397.21 at market close on Thursday, sliding 2.09% further to $388.90 during the after-hours session.

