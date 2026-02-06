Investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC has outlined four ways through which Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) can recover from its recent stock decline.

Tesla Lagging Behind?

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, the investor shared that Tesla was underperforming in 2026 despite positive developments with its self-driving exploits. Tesla was underperforming the Nasdaq 100, which slid 2% compared to Tesla's 12% decline this year so far, according to Black.

How Can Tesla Bounce Back?

He then outlined that Tesla should "remove safety monitors from robotaxis," as there was still uncertainty around the EV giant having achieved unsupervised self-driving. Removing safety monitors could put skepticism to rest, he said.

Black then shared that another way for Tesla to recover its stock performance is to launch another pickup truck that looks more in line with a conventional pickup truck design instead of the current Cybertruck.

"Even a 10% share of the pickup segment would translate to $1.20/share of earnings before cannibalization of Model Y," he said, adding that it would illustrate a 40% increase in 2027 earnings. "At a 140x 2027 P/E that is an incremental $170/share in valuation," Black said.

However, the investor outlined that another way for Tesla to recover its losses could be tied to Elon Musk himself, who can purchase additional shares of the automaker. "There is nothing that speaks confidence more than a CEO who buys his/her own stock," he said.

Price Action: TSLA slid 2.17% to $397.21 at market close on Thursday, sliding 2.09% further to $388.90 during the after-hours session. TSLA’s share has declined 11.68% year-to-date and is down by 4.65% in the last five sessions.

