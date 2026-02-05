On Wednesday, during Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said meeting surging AI demand has become the company's biggest near-term challenge.

AI Demand Is Rising Faster Than Capacity

Responding to an analyst question about what concerns leadership most at this stage of Google's evolution, Pichai said the company's long-standing "AI-first" strategy is now colliding with real-world constraints.

"What keeps us up at night… We've been on this AI-first trajectory for over a decade," Pichai said, pointing to years of investments in custom chips like tensor processing units, or TPUs.

However, he added that the current moment presents a unique challenge.

"The top question is definitely around capacity," Pichai said. "All constraints — bet it power, land, supply chain constraints — how do you ramp up to meet this extraordinary demand for this moment?"

Power, Land And Supply Chains Emerge As Key Bottlenecks

Pichai said Google is spending significant time ensuring it can scale infrastructure responsibly while maintaining efficiency, a balancing act as data center expansion becomes more complex and expensive.

The comments reflect a broader industry struggle as tech giants race to deploy AI models that require massive computing resources.

Power availability, data center locations and equipment sourcing have increasingly become limiting factors for growth across the sector.

Pichai said the company is focused on making the right long-term investments without sacrificing operational discipline.

"Get our investments right for the long term, and do it all in a way that we are driving efficiencies and doing it in a world-class way," he said, noting that this is where much of his attention is currently focused.

Alphabet Beats Q4 Revenue Estimates

Alphabet posted fourth-quarter revenue of $113.83 billion, topping the Street's consensus estimate of $111.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Revenue rose 18% from a year earlier, supported by double-digit growth across all business segments.

Looking ahead, the company said 2026 capital expenditures are expected to range between $175 billion and $185 billion, with the bulk of spending aimed at expanding AI computing capacity, strengthening technical infrastructure and supporting cloud growth.

Price Action: Alphabet shares closed lower Tuesday, with Class A stock falling 1.96% to $333.04 and Class C shares dropping 2.16% to $333.34, while both ticked down about 0.4% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

