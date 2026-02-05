Investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, has opined that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) would be a division of X in the future.

Another Division Of X

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Gerber weighed in on reports that the ‘X' ticker symbol has been available now that the United States Steel Corporation, which used the X symbol, has been acquired by Nippon Steel.

"The X symbol has been taken by someone for the NYSE," Gerber said. He then added that soon, Tesla would just be "another division of X."

The Stars Have Aligned

Gerber, in an earlier post on Tuesday, also shared that both Tesla and SpaceX could merge in a "1-1 share deal" due to similar valuations of the two Elon Musk-led enterprises.

However, a merger between SpaceX and Tesla isn't on everyone's cards, with investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC questioning the benefit of such a merger for Tesla shareholders amid stock dilution concerns.

Anthony Pompliano Bullish On Tesla

Meanwhile, investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano has shared that he recently purchased over $1 million worth of Tesla shares, outlining Tesla's robotics and AI advancements, as well as self-driving pursuits, among the reasons for his decision.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA jumped 0.36% to $407.45 during after-hours trading on Wednesday after it dropped 3.78% to $406.01 at market close.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock