Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Bill Ready has reportedly fired employees who developed an internal tool to track significant layoffs within the company.

CEO Defends Firings Over Layoff Tool

Ready reprimanded the employees who created the tool during a company-wide meeting last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of constructive debate but criticized behavior that he deemed “obstructionist.” The CEO then proceeded to dismiss the involved engineers.

At a follow-up meeting, Pinterest's chief technology officer discussed the layoffs, which led employees to ask which teams were impacted and whether more cuts were planned. Soon after, a group of engineers built an internal tool to track the scale of the layoffs, and they were dismissed on Friday.

Ready defended these actions at an all-hands meeting, citing a “critical moment” in the industry. He suggested that employees who oppose the company’s direction should consider seeking employment elsewhere.

The CEO said Pinterest would not disclose detailed layoff information due to privacy concerns for its staff and that more details would be communicated at the team level.

Pinterest Restructures Amid AI Push

Pinterest also appointed former Meta executive Damian Kim as vice president of APAC enterprise sales to drive regional growth.

Pinterest also appointed former Meta executive Damian Kim as vice president of APAC enterprise sales to drive regional growth.

Price Action: Over the past year, Pinterest stock declined 37.21%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, the stock edged 5.59% lower to close at $20.77.

