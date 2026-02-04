Despite President Donald Trump‘s approval of Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) export of H200 chips to China, the sales are reportedly still pending final clearance from the U.S. government.

State Dept Review Delays China Chip Sales

The U.S. government is now reviewing the licenses to ensure that appropriate conditions are attached. The Commerce Department has completed its analysis, but the State Department is reportedly pushing for tougher restrictions, as per a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

The State Department is currently conducting a national security review before granting licenses to Chinese customers.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su also confirmed during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday that her company is awaiting U.S. licenses to ship its MI325X chip under the same December deal.

Chris McGuire, senior fellow for China and emerging technologies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the publication that the State Department concerns highlight “real and significant” national security risks that should not be ignored.

Chinese customers, meanwhile, are holding off on H200 chip orders from Nvidia as they await clarity on licensing approvals and any conditions that may apply.

Alibaba Steps Up As Nvidia Waits

Earlier in January, Beijing reportedly approved the import of the first batch of Nvidia’s H200 chips during Huang’s recent trip to China, with initial approvals granted to three major Chinese internet firms.

Price Action: Over the past year, Nvidia stock surged 54.59%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, the stock edged 2.84% higher to close at $180.34.

