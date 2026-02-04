Elon Musk-backed SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink's direct-to-cell technology, is set for a debut in the European Union after signing a deal with Spanish telco MasOrange.

Trial To Begin In Valladolid

Starlink's official handle on X posted the news on Tuesday, quoting a post by MasOrange, which shared the announcement. "Spain will be the first country in the European Union to launch Starlink Direct to Cell this year," Starlink said in the post. MasOrange, in an official statement, shared that the trial would begin in the Spanish province of Valladolid.

Starlink's Ukraine Direct-To-Cell Deal

Following the deal, Kyivstar also became the first telco in Europe to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity to users. MasOrange has followed in Kyivstar's footsteps, expanding Starlink's technology in the region.

Starlink On Flights

SpaceX-xAI Merger

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock