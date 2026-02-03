Investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano has shared that he has bought over $1 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock.

Never Bet Against Elon Musk

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the entrepreneur outlined four reasons why he bought Tesla shares. "Never bet against @elonmusk – he is the greatest entrepreneur of our generation," Pompliano shared in the post.

He also shared that autonomy will be the standard in the future and hailed Tesla's self-driving efforts. Pompliano said that the automaker had "the data advantage and the best technology."

Worth pointing out that many would not share Pompliano's bullish stance on Tesla's self-driving exploits. Recently, investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, acknowledged the improvements made by Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, but lamented its performance in direct sunlight.

Robotics, Mergers

Tesla's Major Battery Breakthrough

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.67% to $419.15 during the after-hours trading on Tuesday.

