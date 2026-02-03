Jensen Huang-led Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is reportedly planning to invest $20 billion in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Nvidia's Biggest Bet Yet On The AI Boom

As part of OpenAI's latest funding round, Nvidia is close to finalizing a $20 billion investment in the AI startup, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This investment, if completed, would mark Nvidia's single largest investment in OpenAI to date.

As per the report, the deal is not final and the terms could change.

OpenAI and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

OpenAI Targets Up To $100 Billion In New Funding

Previously, it was reported that OpenAI intends to raise upto $100 billion in its new funding round.

Partnership Under Scrutiny Amid Chip Reports

The latest report comes amid scrutiny over the partnership between OpenAI and Nvidia.

Last week, it was reported that Nvidia's proposed plan to invest upto $100 billion in OpenAI, which was announced in September 2025, has stalled over internal concerns.

On Monday, another report emerged stating that OpenAI is not happy with some of Nvidia's latest AI chips and has been seeking alternatives.

However, both Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have pushed back on these reports.

Price Action: During Tuesday's regular session, Nvidia closed down 2.84% at $180.34 and slipped another 0.58% to $179.30 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Mehaniq on Shutterstock.com