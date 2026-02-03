OpenAI is focusing on advancing its ChatGPT model on long-term research, reportedly leading to the departure of key personnel.

Shift to LLMs Spurs Staff Departures

The Sam Altman-led company’s strategy to allocate more resources to enhancing its large language models has led to the exit of several senior employees, including Vice President of Research Jerry Tworek, Model Policy Researcher Andrea Vallone, and Economist Tom Cunningham, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen told the publication that the company remains committed to long-term foundational research and added that combining research with real-world deployment strengthens the company's science by speeding up feedback, learning cycles, and rigor.

However, the Financial Times reported that OpenAI has increasingly prioritized large language models, with researchers on non-LLM projects seeing funding requests denied or scaled back. Teams behind Sora and DALL-E were reportedly under-resourced, while several non-language projects were wound down amid broader team reorganization.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Slow Hiring Amid Expansion Challenges

OpenAI's focus on ChatGPT follows Altman's remarks that the company can "dramatically" slow hiring while still boosting output, as AI enables it to achieve more without rapidly expanding its workforce.

Image via Shutterstock





