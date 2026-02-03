Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has unveiled a new All-Wheel Drive variant of the Model Y in the U.S. and Puerto Rico following CEO Elon Musk's Model S and X discontinuation announcement.

Model Y AWD For $42K

The official North American handle of the automaker posted on X on Monday, sharing the announcement. Tesla said that the range starts from $41,990 with an EPA-certified range of 294 miles on a single charge. The automaker is offering a 30-day free Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) trial included with the purchase.

Broadly, Tesla's Model Y lineup now consists of 5 trim levels, with the Model Y range starting from $39,990 for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant, going all the way up to $57,490 for the Performance All-Wheel Drive variant.

Sendil Palani Hails The Model Y AWD

Tesla's VP of Finance, Sendil Palani, quoted the post and hailed the launch. "Growing up in Chicago, the only vehicles we considered as a family car were those with AWD," he said, adding that his statement was for several customers living in cold-weather conditions.

"The new Model Y AWD is the lowest priced AWD vehicle we've ever sold in North America by a significant margin, despite all of its capabilities," he said.

7-Seater Model Y

Tesla Model Y Emerges As Best-Selling EV

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla surged 1.11% to $426.50 during the pre-market trading on Tuesday after it dropped to $421.81 at market close on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock