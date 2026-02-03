Semiconductor stocks extended their rally in 2026, with the PHLX Semiconductor Sector (NASDAQ:SOX) index up 10.14% year-to-date, and reinforcing Cantor Fitzgerald’s view that the sector remains a must-own.

Cantor’s Semiconductor analyst C.J. Muse evaluates the outlook for the top chip stocks, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) , Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) , and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) ahead of their results this week.

AMD Poised to Beat Q4, Raise Outlook

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place AMD in the 92nd percentile for momentum and the 86th percentile for quality, reflecting its strong performance. Benzinga's screener allows you to compare AMD’s performance with its peers.

Price Action: Over the past year, AMD stock surged 115.52%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Monday, the stock rose 4.03% to close at $246.27.

QCOM 2026 Outlook May Weaken

QCOM will report quarterly earnings on February 4, Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place QCOM in the 58th percentile for quality and the 19th percentile for momentum, reflecting mixed performance. Benzinga's screener allows you to compare QCOM’s performance with its peers.

Price Action: Over the past year, QCOM stock declined 10.34%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Monday, the stock rose 0.69% to close at $152.63.

MCHP Set To Outperform Analog Peers

Microchip is expected to modestly beat earnings and guidance after two positive pre-announcements, with performance running above seasonal trends. Muse said it remains the preferred analog stock play due to strong industrial exposure, data center product ramp-ups, and a leading gross margin expansion story, positioning it to outperform the broader analog market through 2026.

In early January, Microchip shares rose after the company raised its fiscal Q3 2026 revenue outlook to about $1.185 billion, topping its earlier guidance range of $1.109–$1.149 billion and a prior update that had forecast results at the high end of that range.

Microchip will report quarterly earnings on February 5, Thursday.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place Microchip in the 79th percentile for momentum. Benzinga's screener allows you to compare Microchip’s performance with its peers.

Price Action: Over the past year, Microchip stock climbed 49.41%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Monday, the stock climbed 2.85% to close at $78.08.

Intel, Micron Top Estimates On Earnings

Intel posted fourth-quarter revenue of $13.67 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $13.37 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents per share, well ahead of the eight-cent consensus, even as total revenue declined 4% year over year.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock