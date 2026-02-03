Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) looks set for a strong demand environment, according to analysts, ahead of the ride-hailing giant's Q4 earnings call.

Favorable Tailwinds

Analysts from financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday predicted "favorable tailwinds" for the ride-hailing giant, like a reduction in insurance premiums as well as a "solid demand environment," which would translate to strong growth for Uber's mobility business this year.

The investor note also indicates that analysts predict Uber's gross bookings (including rides and eats) would be above prior guidance, with FY26 bookings estimated to fall within the "high teens %." Analysts expect Uber to report EBIDTA growth above the guided $2.41-$2.51 billion.

The analysts also suggest that updates on Uber's AV strategy would remain a key focus on the earnings call. "We don’t anticipate the AV debates to be settled in the near-term but strong 4Q results should be a positive catalyst for shares," the note shared.

Uber's Partnerships With Nvidia, Baidu

Uber Q3 Earnings

The ride-hailing giant beat analyst expectations in Q3, reporting an adjusted EPS of 81 cents per share, exceeding market estimates of 69 cents. Uber also reported $13.47 billion in revenue, which surpassed the analyst consensus of $13.28 billion. The figure illustrates a 20% YoY surge for Uber.

Price Action: UBER surged 0.42% to $81.18 during the after-hours trading session on Monday.

