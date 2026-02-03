Investor Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management says that billionaire Elon Musk's orbital datacenter ambition is a focal point of the SpaceX–xAI merger.

Datacenters In The Sky

In a video shared on the social media platform X on Monday, following the merger announcement, Munster said that the "most important vector" for the merger was "datacenters in the sky." He added that space-based datacenters benefitted from having "better access to solar [energy]" and do not need cooling, making them "much more efficient."

Bringing The Best Companies Together

Speaking about the financials, Munster highlighted that SpaceX's IPO, which will reportedly take place in June this year, could give Musk flexibility to fund AI development for xAI.

He then shared that the merger also helps Musk's ambitions to build the most valuable company on Earth, which no other company can target. "The target is basically Nvidia, that's about $4.5 trillion," Munster said.

New Acronym For MAG 7

Munster then shared that the SpaceX-xAI entity could be valued at around $1.2 trillion. "I guess we'll have to come up with a new acronym for the MAG 7 here when SpaceX-xAI enters the fold," he said at the end.

Ross Gerber Questions Elon Musk’s Strategy

xAI had earlier reported a loss of $1.46 billion during third-quarter 2025, spending aprroximately $7.8 billion during the first nine months of the year. The startup generated $107 million in revenue during Q3.

Tesla-SpaceX Merger?

It’s worth noting that reports also speculate that Musk could also be eyeing a possible merger between SpaceX and Tesla with the billionaire’s cryptic post from last year, possibly hinting at such an event when Musk spoke about “convergence” of his enterprises.

