On Monday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reaffirmed his company's close ties with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) after a report suggested the AI startup was dissatisfied with some of the chipmaker's latest offerings and exploring alternatives.

Altman Rejects Report, Reaffirms Nvidia Ties

Altman addressed the speculation in a post on X, calling Nvidia the gold standard in artificial intelligence hardware and signaling that OpenAI has no plans to walk away from the partnership.

"We love working with NVIDIA and they make the best AI chips in the world," Altman wrote. "We hope to be a gigantic customer for a very long time."

Altman added that he did not understand "where all this insanity is coming from," an apparent reference to reports questioning the strength of the relationship.

Report Points To Growing Pains, Not A Breakup

Altman's comments followed a Reuters report that said OpenAI has been dissatisfied with some of Nvidia's newest AI chips and has been looking at alternatives since at least 2025.

The report framed the issue as part of OpenAI's broader effort to meet rapidly rising compute needs rather than a wholesale shift away from Nvidia.

The scrutiny intensified after The Wall Street Journal reported last week that talks around a proposed Nvidia investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI had stalled.

Nvidia Says $100 Billion Deal Was ‘Never A Commitment'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed the report over the weekend, saying the massive investment was "never a commitment." However, he said that Nvidia still plans to invest "a great deal of money" in OpenAI.

The proposed investment was first disclosed in September 2025 and raised questions about circular investing, given that Nvidia is OpenAI's largest supplier of AI processors.

Separately, CNBC reporter Kristina Partsinevelos on Monday said that Nvidia is participating in OpenAI's latest funding round, separate from the earlier, much larger investment proposal.

OpenAI: Nvidia Remains Core To Its Compute Stack

Sachin Katti, a senior OpenAI executive, also took to X to underscore the depth of the partnership, calling Nvidia "our most important partner for both training and inference."

"Our entire compute fleet runs on NVIDIA GPUs," Katti said, adding that OpenAI scaled available compute from 0.2 gigawatts in 2023 to roughly 1.9 gigawatts in 2025 as demand surged.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed down 2.89% at $185.61 on Monday and edged up 0.34% to $186.25 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Camilo Concha on Shutterstock.com