Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch has said one of the most lasting lessons of his life came from a letter his father left behind, warning that wealth could either fuel purpose or quietly erode ambition.

A Letter That Framed A Lifetime View On Wealth

In a 2016 interview with ABC News' Jon Karl, Koch recalled discovering a letter his father, Fred Koch, had placed in a safety deposit box before he died in 1967.

The message, written to his sons, addressed the risks that come with inherited wealth.

Fred Koch warned that receiving a large sum of money at a young age could become "either a blessing or a curse," depending on how it was used.

If money replaced the need to develop skills, independence and a sense of contribution, he cautioned, it would ultimately lead to dissatisfaction.

"If you choose to let this money destroy your initiative and independence," the letter warned, "then it will be a curse to you."

Why Fred Koch Rejected A ‘Country Club' Life

Charles Koch said his father was determined that his sons would not grow up insulated by privilege. "He didn't want any of his sons to be country club bums," Koch said.

To counter that risk, Fred Koch focused on discipline and work ethic from an early age.

Charles Koch said he began working at age six, spending his spare time digging dandelions, baling hay, shoveling stalls, milking cows and fixing fences.

Those experiences, Charles Koch said, taught lessons that classrooms could not.

"You learn things working that you don't learn in school," he said, adding that people who fail to learn hard work early often struggle to become productive later in life.

Adversity As A Builder Of Character

Charles Koch said he was often a contrarian and a troublemaker, which he believes is why his father was especially hard on him, explaining later that it had worn him out.

Fred Koch also believed hardship had value. In the letter, he described adversity as "a blessing in disguise" and "the greatest character builder."

Lessons That Outlasted The Fortune

Looking back, Koch said the letter reinforced values his parents tried to instill throughout his childhood.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Charles Koch currently has a net worth of $70 billion.

Charles Koch is the chairman and CEO of Koch Inc., the second-largest closely held company in the U.S.

He was named president of Koch Engineering in 1963 and took control of the family business in 1967 following his father's death.

His leadership was later challenged by brothers Bill and Fred Koch, who attempted to remove him as CEO in 1980.

The dispute escalated into a lawsuit in 1985 over the valuation of their shares. Bill and Fred Koch ultimately lost the case in 2000, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to rule in their favor.

Meanwhile, Julia Flesher Koch and family have an estimated net worth of $78 billion. She is the widow of David Koch, a former Koch Inc. executive and co-owner and the sister-in-law of Charles Koch.

