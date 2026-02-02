The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says more than 3,000 Alphabet Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo vehicles are under investigation following an incident where a Waymo autonomous vehicle struck a child near an elementary school.

3,067 Waymos Under Investigation

The investigation was opened by the agency on January 28, where it estimates over 3,067 Waymo AVs, fitted with the company's 5th-generation autonomous suite, will be examined following a vehicle that struck a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California, on January 23, 2026.

Waymo didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The child was struck after running across the road "from behind a double parked SUV towards the school," the NHTSA report said. The child sustained minor injuries, the report said, adding that no onboard safety operator was present in the AV.

Waymo's Earlier Los Angeles Crash

Price Action: GOOGL declined 0.20% to $337.80 during after-hours trading on Friday.

