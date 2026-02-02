Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, highlighting a surge in AI-focused government and commercial initiatives, including partnerships with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the U.S. Navy.

Palantir Expands AI Infrastructure With Chain Reaction

In December 2025, Palantir unveiled Chain Reaction, a new operating system designed to address the growing demands of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The platform focuses on easing constraints in power and compute, rather than algorithms, helping utilities, data centers, and energy producers modernize aging assets and accelerate new construction.

Chain Reaction also supports grid expansion and stability to meet rising demand from nationwide electrification and hyperscale data centers.

Founding partners Nvidia and CenterPoint Energy bring credibility to the project.

Government Contracts Remain Strong

Palantir continues to deepen its government footprint. In December, the company renewed a three-year contract with France's DGSI, the country's domestic intelligence agency, extending a partnership that has lasted nearly a decade.

Domestically, Palantir partnered with the U.S. Navy to deploy its Foundry and AI Platform across shipbuilding operations under the ShipOS program.

The Navy has approved up to $448 million to accelerate AI adoption, with early pilots reportedly cutting planning and review timelines from weeks to minutes.

The rollout will expand to submarine builders, shipyards and critical suppliers.

Commercial Growth Accelerates With HD Hyundai

In January 2026, Palantir broadened its partnership with HD Hyundai, extending its AI and Foundry platform to additional subsidiaries, including electric systems, robotics and marine services.

Management highlighted the expansion as a lever for digital transformation, driving cross-subsidiary coordination, automated decision support and improved operational efficiency in areas such as maintenance and supply chain planning.

Financial Performance And Analyst Outlook

Palantir reported $1.18 billion in revenue in the third-quarter, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, with adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, also beating expectations.

U.S. revenue grew 77% year-over-year, including 121% growth in U.S. commercial revenue.

For the fourth-quarter, Palantir expects revenue between $1.327 billion and $1.331 billion, well above Wall Street forecasts of $1.19 billion.

Despite a six-month share decline of 8.8% and a 1.7% pre-market dip, Palantir has a consensus price target of $163.08, with the latest analyst ratings implying roughly 51% upside.

PLTR shows a strong long-term price trend but exhibits a negative trend in the short and medium term, with a below-average value ranking, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock