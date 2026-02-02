Xiaomi Corp's (OTC:XIACF) (OTC:XIACY) SU7 Ultra EV sales have reportedly plummeted to under 50 units in December. Xiaomi had earlier recorded its first-ever profit from EV sales in the third quarter of 2025.

45 Units In December 2025

The SU7 Ultra clocked in 45 units sold in December 2025 in China, according to a report by CarNewsChina on Saturday, which cited data from local Chinese sources. However, the sedan's cumulative sales have passed CEO Lei Jun's target of selling 10,000 units of the car, the report said.

According to the report, the EV's sales figures consistently hovered around the 2,000-3,000 unit mark from March to August, with sales beginning a steep decline in September, with 488 units sold.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock