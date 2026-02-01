Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says today's young adults are being crushed under a flood of information that is making them very cynical and too informed before they have time to build optimism and resilience.

Huang Says Constant Crisis Feed Breeds Cynicism

In a recent podcast conversation with semiconductor investor Jodi Shelton, Huang was asked whether he would rather be 20 years old today or relive his own youth. He said he would choose his generation's experience, arguing that "our 20s was happier than these 20s" and that people deserve time to be "oblivious" instead of carrying "all of the world's problems" from day one.

Huang said young people now are "cynical not because they're inherently cynical" but because "they just see so much stuff… it's too much stuff," describing a nonstop feed of crises and commentary that forces them to grow up quickly. That early exposure to the world's problems, he suggested, chips away at the optimism that sustains long-term effort and the psychological reserves needed to try, fail and start over.

Ignorance And Optimism As Key Entrepreneurial Superpowers

Rejecting AI Doomerism While Championing New Opportunities

The comments add a psychological dimension to Huang's broader pushback against what he calls pervasive "doomer narratives" about artificial intelligence. In recent interviews, he has criticized prominent figures who frame AI in end-of-the-world terms, saying such talk is "not helpful to society" and has done "a lot of damage" by scaring people away from backing safer, more reliable systems.

