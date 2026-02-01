The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the tech industry, with giants like Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, and Meta Platforms Inc releasing their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek made a surprising move towards Nvidia Corp’s chips, and OpenAI Inc. is reportedly in talks with its major suppliers for a massive funding round.

Let’s dive into the details.

Microsoft’s Q2 Earnings: A Cloud-Powered Success

Microsoft’s Q2 financial results, released after market close on Wednesday, showcased a significant 26% growth in cloud revenue. The tech giant’s CEO hinted that they are just at the “beginning phases of AI”.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Q1 Earnings: iPhone Demand Skyrockets

Apple’s Q1 earnings report, released on Thursday, revealed an ‘unprecedented’ demand for iPhones, pushing the active installed base to cross 2.5 billion. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, beating analyst estimates.

Read the full article here.

Meta’s Q4 Earnings: Strong Guidance Despite Higher Expenses

Meta Platforms reported its Q4 financial results on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates with a revenue of $59.89 billion. The company’s stock jumped despite a forecast of higher expenses.

Read the full article here.

DeepSeek Turns To Nvidia

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which previously sparked fears of shrinking demand for Nvidia’s top-tier chips, is now reportedly seeking to buy those very processors. China has approved DeepSeek to purchase Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips.

Read the full article here.

OpenAI In Funding Talks With Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft

OpenAI Inc. is reportedly in discussions to secure funding of nearly $40 billion from its major suppliers, including Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft. Nvidia could potentially invest up to $20 billion in OpenAI.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock