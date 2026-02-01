The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the tech industry, with giants like Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, and Meta Platforms Inc releasing their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek made a surprising move towards Nvidia Corp’s chips, and OpenAI Inc. is reportedly in talks with its major suppliers for a massive funding round.
Microsoft’s Q2 Earnings: A Cloud-Powered Success
Microsoft’s Q2 financial results, released after market close on Wednesday, showcased a significant 26% growth in cloud revenue. The tech giant’s CEO hinted that they are just at the “beginning phases of AI”.
Apple’s Q1 Earnings: iPhone Demand Skyrockets
Apple’s Q1 earnings report, released on Thursday, revealed an ‘unprecedented’ demand for iPhones, pushing the active installed base to cross 2.5 billion. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, beating analyst estimates.
Meta’s Q4 Earnings: Strong Guidance Despite Higher Expenses
Meta Platforms reported its Q4 financial results on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates with a revenue of $59.89 billion. The company’s stock jumped despite a forecast of higher expenses.
DeepSeek Turns To Nvidia
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which previously sparked fears of shrinking demand for Nvidia’s top-tier chips, is now reportedly seeking to buy those very processors. China has approved DeepSeek to purchase Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips.
OpenAI In Funding Talks With Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft
OpenAI Inc. is reportedly in discussions to secure funding of nearly $40 billion from its major suppliers, including Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft. Nvidia could potentially invest up to $20 billion in OpenAI.
