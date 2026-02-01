France’s lower house approved legislation to block children under 15 from social media, signaling a tougher stance on Big Tech as President Emmanuel Macron presses for swift action ahead of the next school year.
The Indian government has reportedly reached an agreement with the EU to lower tariffs on cars imported into India from the bloc from 110% to 40%.
Georgia introduced a bill proposing a statewide moratorium on new data centers as concerns grow over the environmental and economic impacts of these power-intensive facilities, particularly as they support the burgeoning artificial intelligence industry.
The European Commission has reportedly announced a formal investigation into Elon Musk's X, a subsidiary of X Corp, over its AI chatbot's image-editing feature, which has been used to create nonconsensual explicit content.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that artificial intelligence could wipe out millions of jobs worldwide, but said higher wages for AI-enhanced workers could generate demand that benefits low-wage service employees.
Texas Instruments Inc.(NASDAQ:TXN) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.42 billion, missing analyst estimates of $4.44 billion and earnings of $1.27 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.30 per share.
Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ:MSFT) reported second-quarter revenue of $81.3 billion, beating a Street consensus estimate of $80.25 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.14, beating a Street consensus estimate of $3.86.
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 45 cents, and revenue came in at $24.9 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $24.78 billion.
Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY) is accelerating its global cloud push by targeting the Middle East for new data centers, signaling a bid to capture surging regional demand for AI and cloud services as Big Tech rivals pour billions into infrastructure across the Gulf.
Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) has begun building a state-of-the-art wafer fabrication plant in Singapore, with plans to invest about $24 billion (SG$31 billion) over the next ten years amid strong AI-driven demand for its memory chips.
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveiled an upgraded version of its homegrown AI chip on Monday, pairing it with new developer tools to directly compete with Nvidia Corp.'s(NASDAQ:NVDA) strongest moat.
Meta and other major social media companies urged a U.S. federal judge to block school districts’ lawsuits alleging their platforms were intentionally designed to addict students and worsen a youth mental health crisis.
Meta is reportedly testing new paid subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp that would unlock premium features and expanded AI tools while keeping the core apps free.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei compared exporting AI chips to China to "selling nuclear weapons to North Korea," urging Congress to enforce a total blockade on the semiconductor supply chain to authoritarian regimes.