Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a busy week, with significant news stories emerging. From a $500 check turning into a multi-million dollar treasure to a controversial partnership, here’s a recap of the week’s top Apple stories.

A Steve Jobs Signature Just Turned Into Gold

Apple Inc. has been a record-breaking company for 50 years. While Apple fans often spend thousands on its products, some are now spending millions on the rarest memorabilia in the company’s history. The “Steve Jobs & the Computer Revolution: The Apple 50th Anniversary Auction” recently took place, featuring items that belonged to Steve Jobs and other Apple memorabilia.

RR Auctions hosted the auction, and the items fetched impressive sums. The auction included a $500 check signed by Steve Jobs, which sold for $2.4 million. This is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Apple brand and the legacy of its co-founder.

Read the full article here.

Analyst Says Partnering With Alphabet Limits AI Upside

Some analysts believe that this partnership could limit Apple’s AI upside, leading to a decline in its stock. This has sparked a debate among investors and analysts about the long-term implications of Apple’s strategic decisions.

Read the full article here.

Why Apple's Earnings Matter More For Tech ETFs Than Growth Stocks

Apple has always been a tech bellwether, and its fiscal first-quarter earnings have further solidified this position. However, the significance of Apple’s earnings goes beyond its own stock performance. It has brought attention to the broader tech ETF market and the changing investor sentiment.

Apple’s results have shifted the focus from a pure growth narrative to a more nuanced perspective on margin durability and earnings quality. This has reshaped the way investors view tech ETFs, making Apple’s earnings a crucial factor in the tech market’s future.

Read the full article here.

Apple To Focus On Premium iPhone Launches In 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly shifting its focus to the production and shipment of its top-tier iPhone models for 2026. This decision comes as a response to supply chain constraints, which have led to delays in the release of the standard model.

The tech giant is expected to prioritize the launch of its first-ever foldable iPhone, along with two non-folding models with advanced features. This strategic move aims to maintain Apple’s position as a leader in the smartphone market despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

Read the full article here.

Apple Blows Past Q1 Earnings Estimates

Apple Inc reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, surpassing analyst estimates. The company’s earnings of $2.84 per share also exceeded analyst predictions, highlighting the strong demand for Apple products.

This impressive performance has pushed Apple’s active installed base to over 2.5 billion, a significant milestone for the tech giant. Apple’s ability to consistently exceed market expectations has cemented its position as a leading force in the global tech industry.

Read the full article here.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.