Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says the true potential of AI is still underestimated, with the technology poised to revolutionize industries from finance to healthcare.

AI Revolution In Business

On Saturday, user “AI Investor” shared a clip of Schmidt on X, highlighting the former Google CEO's view that AI is "underhyped."

The post noted, “AI is Underhyped.“

"Many people still don’t realize the true business impact of AI. Just 1,2 year ago, even Chamath was bearish on NVDA and also said chatbot is a toy app? It will take time!"

In the video, Schmidt emphasized that AI is not a bubble but a powerful tool for automating repetitive business tasks.

"People are spending this enormous amount of money is to automate the boring parts or what they view as the boring parts of their business," he said.

"Whether it’s billing or accounting or product design or delivery or inventory or management or whatever, people are automating those."

He also highlighted AI's broader potential beyond business. "Think about medicine, think about climate change in engineering, new science, it's extraordinary," Schmidt added.

AI Jobs, Market Trends

AI continued to reshape work, markets, and opportunities.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio called the surge in AI enthusiasm the “early stages of a bubble,” warning that soaring tech valuations could face pressure before full integration.

He noted the Federal Reserve's policies remained a key uncertainty and highlighted gold as a safe diversification option, which had outperformed the S&P 500 by 47% last year.

Millions of young Americans also faced a shifting job market as AI eroded entry-level office roles.

STEM subjects were still seen as offering long-term opportunities, but adaptability was key.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock