Investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame has called Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a futurist amid talks of mergers between Musk's various companies.

An American Treasure

"Elon is an American treasure," Burry wrote in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday. He then added that despite this, the billionaire was also a "desperately incentivized futurist even earlier than me," taking a jibe at the reported merger plans between SpaceX, Tesla and xAI.

SpaceX, Tesla Merger

The comments follow as SpaceX could be eyeing a merger with Tesla, something which was possibly hinted at by Musk in a post last year when he talked about a possible "convergence" between Musk's companies in the future.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 3.45% to $416.56 at Market close on Thursday, but jumped 2.87% to $428.50 during the overnight session.

