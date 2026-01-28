Semiconductor stocks advanced Wednesday, supported by solid quarterly results from ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) and an upbeat near-term outlook from Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) , adding to broader optimism across the technology sector.

Texas Instruments' Outlook Offsets Modest Q4 Miss

For the first quarter, Texas Instruments forecast revenue between $4.32 billion and $4.68 billion and earnings of $1.22 to $1.48 per share, compared with consensus estimates of $4.42 billion in revenue and $1.26 per share in earnings. The outlook helped offset concerns around the fourth-quarter miss.

ASML Revenue Beat, Buyback Plan Lift Sector

ASML reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.61 per share, missing consensus estimates of $9.01, but revenue of $11.40 billion exceeded expectations of $11.11 billion and rose more than 15% from a year earlier.

Reinforcing visibility, fourth-quarter net bookings surged to 13.2 billion euros, including 7.4 billion euros in EUV orders, lifting the backlog to 38.8 billion euros and underscoring sustained customer investment in advanced chipmaking tools.

The company guided fiscal 2026 sales to $39.6 billion–$45.4 billion, broadly around the $41.0 billion consensus estimate, while forecasting first quarter 2026 sales of 8.2 billion euros–8.9 billion euros with a healthy gross margin of 51%–53%.

The company also announced a 12 billion euros share buyback program running through 2028.

AI Developments Add Momentum

Market Reaction

ASML Holding shares jumped 6.22% to $1,545.02 in Wednesday's premarket session, pushing the stock to a fresh 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data. The broader semiconductor space also traded higher, with Nvidia up 1.64% at $191.61, Taiwan Semiconductor rising 2.51% to $346.83, and Intel gaining 6.51% to $46.79.

Broadcom advanced 1.65% to $338.29, while Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.26% to $257.72. ON Semiconductor surged 5.03% to $65.78, Marvell Technology added 1.84% to $84.46, and ARM Holdings edged up 1.39% to $116.48.

