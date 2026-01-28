Jim Cramer Says He Now Prefers Google's Gemini Over ChatGPT, The TV Host Explains What Made Him Favor One Bot Over The Other

On Tuesday, CNBC host Jim Cramer said he has started "favoring' Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Gemini over OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Jim Cramer Says Gemini Feels More Personal Than ChatGPT

Cramer took to X and said that while he still pays for both services, his usage has tilted toward Google's Gemini, citing a more natural and personalized experience.

"I like how much Gemini knows about me and is friendly but not cloying and it is NOT a suck-up," Cramer wrote, adding that two of his office neighbors are canceling their ChatGPT subscriptions.

LMArena Benchmarks Show Google Leading Across Multiple AI Categories

Fresh data from LMArena, a popular crowdsourced AI benchmarking platform, shows Google's Gemini models ranking at or near the top across several major categories, including text generation, vision understanding and search grounding.

Gemini 3 Pro currently leads the text and vision leaderboards, while Google models also top the search category, outperforming rivals from OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI.

ChatGPT Remains Competitive, But Faces Pressure

OpenAI's ChatGPT continues to rank consistently within the top tier across most categories, particularly in coding and multimodal tasks.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month, while Google offers its Gemini Advanced tier at $19.99, alongside a cheaper $7.99 plan and a free tier that includes access to several advanced features.

Google also bundles Gemini with products such as Gmail, Docs, Search and cloud storage, expanding its value proposition.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares are up 0.34% in after-hours trading, while Class C gained 0.27%, according to Benzinga Pro.

GOOGL maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium and long terms with a poor Value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo courtesy: katz / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.