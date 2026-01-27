Amazon Reveals Layoff Plans By Mistake In Email To AWS Employees: Report

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) inadvertently sent an email to its cloud division employees, indicating impending layoffs. This revelation comes amidst ongoing efforts by the tech giant to streamline its operations.

Organizational Changes At Amazon

Amazon mistakenly sent an email to its cloud staff on Tuesday, acknowledging upcoming “organizational changes,” as reported by CNBC. The tech giant is anticipated to announce significant layoffs across its corporate divisions this week.

The email, viewed by CNBC, was penned by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at Amazon Web Services. It highlighted the difficulty of such decisions, saying "changes like this are hard on everyone."

The email also referenced a post from Amazon’s HR head, Beth Galetti, and wrongly mentioned notifying affected employees in the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica.

The subject line of the email included “Project Dawn,” which was reportedly “canceled,” suggesting it might have been retracted after being sent. The specifics of “Project Dawn” remain unknown.

Amazon's Earlier Layoffs

These layoffs follow Amazon’s October announcement of 14,000 corporate job cuts, with plans to continue reductions in 2026.

CEO Andy Jassy previously stated the goal was to streamline management and reduce bureaucracy. Additionally, Amazon is reorganizing its grocery business, closing Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores to focus on Whole Foods and online delivery.

AI And Layoffs

The announcement of layoffs at Amazon is part of a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiency. Jim Cramer recently endorsed Amazon stock, highlighting the company’s strategic shift towards AI-driven efficiency.

The layoffs are also reflective of a larger trend in the U.S. labor market, where AI is increasingly replacing human workers, as noted in a Benzinga report from November 2025.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: bluestork / Shutterstock