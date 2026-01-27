OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Plans To 'Dramatically Slow Down' Hiring To Do 'Much More' With Fewer People

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said advances in artificial intelligence are allowing companies to grow output with smaller teams, prompting OpenAI to slow its hiring pace even as it continues to add workers.

AI Efficiency Reshapes OpenAI Hiring Plans

On Monday, speaking during a live-streamed town hall, Altman said AI has changed how quickly OpenAI needs to expand its workforce.

Responding to a question about whether AI has altered the company's hiring and interview process, he said the technology allows employees to do significantly more work than before.

"We are planning to dramatically slow down how quickly we grow because we think we'll be able to do so much more with fewer people," Altman said.

Altman Warns Against Overhiring In The AI Era

Altman emphasized that OpenAI is not implementing a hiring freeze and is not moving away from human workers.

Instead, he said the company wants to avoid aggressive hiring followed by layoffs if AI reduces the need for certain roles.

"What I think we shouldn't do, and what I hope other companies won't do either, is hire super aggressively, then realize all of a sudden AI can do a lot of stuff, and you need fewer people," Altman said.

He added, "The right approach for us will be to hire more slowly but keep hiring."

AI Leaders See Opportunity, Urge Caution On Jobs And Power

Earlier, Tech leaders Amjad Masad, Satya Nadella, and Bill Gates said AI could expand opportunity and productivity.

Replit CEO Masad said capitalism worked best when it enabled anyone with ideas, determination, and ethical standards to build wealth.

He warned against a future dominated by large corporations and argued for decentralized tools that empower individuals, foster creativity, and make work more human-centered.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Nadella said AI must deliver clear benefits in areas such as health care, education, and productivity to maintain public trust.

He said AI needed to move beyond hype and become a foundational technology whose benefits were broadly shared, while framing it as a tool shaped by human agency rather than a force that inevitably destroys jobs.

Gates said AI was already reshaping jobs and boosting productivity, especially in software, and could eventually lead to shorter workweeks.

While optimistic about AI's potential to reduce inequality, he warned that its risks, including misuse, required careful preparation and stronger governance.

