Nio, Li, XPeng: Which Chinese EV Stock Has The Most Upside?

All three of the largest U.S.-listed Chinese EV makers, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) , Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng, Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) are trading below their consensus price targets, making each a solid buy at current levels.

Here is a breakdown of the latest analyst data and market mechanics to see which of these three players offers the most compelling upside for the year ahead.

Upside Analysis (By the Numbers)

Upside is determined by comparing the current market price (as of Jan. 26, 2026) against the consensus price target. The following data is

Company Current Price Consensus Target Potential Upside NIO $4.61 $7.62 +65.29% Li Auto $16.94 $25.24 +49.00% XPeng $18.79 $21.78 +15.91%

Why Nio Leads on Upside

Nio's position as the upside leader is driven by its depressed valuation. Trading near $4.60 per share, the stock is currently hovering just above the Street low of $4 set by Barclays in late 2025.

This suggests that the market has priced in a significant amount of pessimism because of Nio's high cash burn and the capital-intensive nature of its battery-swapping network.

However, analysts maintaining a consensus of $7.62 are likely betting on Nio's infrastructure maturity in 2026. If Nio successfully transitions to a mass-market player via its lower-priced sub-brands (like Onvo), the gap between its current price and the $7.62 target represents a massive recovery play.

The Alternatives: Li Auto & XPeng

Li Auto: While its upside (+49.4%) is lower than Nio's, Li Auto could be viewed as a safer bet due to its consistent profitability.

The gap here suggests analysts believe the stock is undervalued, though Jefferies’ low target of $17.50 indicates Li stock is currently trading near its perceived floor.

XPeng: With only 16% upside to its consensus target, XPeng is the most fairly valued by the market, reflecting investor confidence in its AI and autonomous driving lead, meaning much of its growth is already priced in.

For a high-risk, high-reward play, Nio has the mathematical edge. For investors seeking growth backed by stronger fundamentals, Li Auto offers a compelling middle ground and potential upside of nearly 50%.

