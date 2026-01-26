Sam Altman To Host AI Town Hall — Asks Builders To Submit Questions As OpenAI Begins To Build 'New Generation Of Tools'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is putting builder trust to the test as he invites questions in a new town hall format amid rapid model changes and skyrocketing costs.

Sam Altman Seeks Developer Feedback Amid Rapid AI Changes

On Sunday, OpenAI CEO announced a livestreamed town hall for AI builders, aiming to gather feedback as the company works on its next generation of AI tools.

The event will be live on YouTube, a Google subsidiary, on Monday at 4 p.m. PT. Altman described it as an "experiment and a first pass at a new format."

The OpenAI CEO encouraged developers to submit questions in advance, promising to answer as many as possible.

The move comes amid growing concerns over OpenAI's roadmap reliability. Last year, the company said it had "no plans to sunset GPT-4o."

Less than a month later, it announced the deprecation of chatgpt-4o-latest, leaving some builders questioning how they can rely on OpenAI for long-term projects.

One developer wrote on X: "How can builders trust your roadmap when it changes that fast? Will you commit to a 2025 4o snapshot to restore stability?"

Agents, Workflows And Production Challenges

Other questions focused on the future of autonomous AI agents. Builders want clarity on how OpenAI plans to handle full workflow agents, particularly regarding ownership, reliability, and feedback loops in real-world applications.

Revenue Growth And Compute Explosion Drive Change

Earlier this month, OpenAI reported an annualized revenue run rate of more than $20 billion in 2025, up 233% from 2024, largely tied to massive expansion in computing power — from 0.2 gigawatts in 2023 to 1.9 gigawatts in 2025.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company reportedly burns more than $17 billion annually, making cost management and model optimization a key driver of product decisions.

Earlier reports indicate OpenAI may seek $100 billion in funding at an $830 billion valuation, while preliminary IPO discussions point to a possible 2026–27 target.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock.com