MrBeast Says If You Ask Him The Future Is 'Pretty Exciting' Thanks To Starship And Neuralink, Here Is What Elon Musk Said

Over the weekend, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk amplified YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast's optimistic take on the future after the creator toured SpaceX's Starship factory.

MrBeast Tours SpaceX Starbase, Sees Starships Ready For Launch

MrBeast shared reflections from a tour of SpaceX's Starbase campus, where he viewed multiple Starship vehicles staged for future missions.

"At the end of our Starbase tour, they took us to see all the other Starships just waiting to go to space around the Starbase campus," he said.

The YouTuber described the experience as a counterweight to pessimistic narratives often found online and in news coverage.

"Social media and the news can make the future seem so negative and dire," MrBeast said. "But honestly, what I saw in this video gave me hope."

"And if you ask me, that's a pretty exciting future," MrBeast concluded.

SpaceX may be approaching a record-setting IPO in 2026, with reports pointing to a potential $800 billion valuation—though the company's worth could climb well beyond that in the near future.

From Neuralink To Flying Cars, A Vision Of The Future

MrBeast pointed to a range of emerging technologies, including biotech aimed at helping people with disabilities, experimental transportation concepts and advances in genetic science.

He referenced "biotech developed to give people with disabilities a new chance at life," a nod widely interpreted as Neuralink, Musk's brain-computer interface company.

In a separate post on X, Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) co-founder Alexis Ohanian encouraged a broader focus on Neuralink's potential.

"I love this ofc, but @elonmusk you gotta have @cleoabram do an entire episode of HUGE if True on Neuralink," Ohanian wrote, adding that the technology deserves attention for its capacity to "absolutely change lives."

MrBeast also showcased "cars that literally fly in the air," along with DNA technology designed to reduce animal suffering and prevent extinction and humanity's push toward becoming a multiplanetary species.

He showed Jetson’s “$150,000 flying car,” racing it and finishing 10 minutes behind—ultimately missing out on a $1 million bet prize.

Shares of leading flying taxi makers Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) are up 69.26% over the past 12 months, while Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has fallen about 6% over the same period.

In ARK Invest CEO and Tesla bull Cathie Wood's portfolio, the Musk-led EV maker is the largest holding with a value of $1.3 billion, accounting for 9.69% of assets, while Archer Aviation represents $274.4 million or 2.05%, and Joby Aviation makes up $29.1 million, or 0.22%.

Musk Responds To Viral Message Of Optimism

Musk reacted on social media to MrBeast's comments. He shared the video saying, "Tour of the Starship factory."

The video on YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, currently has more than 45 million views.

SpaceX's Starship program remains central to Musk's long-term vision of Mars colonization, while Neuralink and Tesla continue to attract attention for their ambitious technological goals.

Notably, Tesla will hold its fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m. ET, following the release of its financial results.

Tesla stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

