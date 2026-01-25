Apple's Stock Dumped By Retail Investors, Oscar Nominations, Nvidia's AI Race And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been an eventful week in the world of tech and entertainment. Here’s a quick roundup of the top Apple stories that you might have missed.

Retail Investors Dump Apple Stock While Nvidia, Tesla See Massive Inflows

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen a significant decline in retail investor interest, with investors moving towards Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) . This shift in investor preference has led to a $15 billion net purchase of Nvidia stock since July 2025, outpacing all other Magnificent 7 companies combined.

Tesla followed with $6 billion in net retail purchases, marking a significant change in investor preferences among the tech giants.

Netflix, Apple Get Best Picture Oscar Noms

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received 16 nominations across the major categories for the 98th Academy Awards. The streaming giant, which led with 16 main category nominations last year, will be looking to make a strong comeback.

Apple Inc. has also secured a Best Picture nomination. However, the spotlight is on Warner Bros. Discovery, which has set a new record with its film ‘Sinners’.

Apple's AI Pin Vs China's AI Pendants

Apple Inc is reportedly developing an AI-powered wearable pin, setting the stage for a global tech showdown. The device, similar in size to an AirTag, is equipped with cameras, microphones, and a speaker, and could run Apple’s next-generation Siri.

This move comes as China accelerates its own AI wearable push, turning the competition into a platform war.

Nvidia Dethrones Apple As Taiwan Semiconductor's Largest Customer

The surge in artificial intelligence demand has led to Nvidia Corp overtaking Apple Inc. as the largest customer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (NYSE:TSM) .

This shift in the global semiconductor supply chain was publicly confirmed by Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, during a recent podcast.

Apple, Google Tokens On NYSE?

The New York Stock Exchange, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) , has announced plans to develop a platform for the trade and on-chain settlement of tokenized securities.

The proposed platform will offer 24/7 operations of U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds, instant settlement, fractional share trading, and stablecoin-based funding.

