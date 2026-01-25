Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Calls Anthropic's Claude 'Incredible,' Says Every Software Company Needs To Use It

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang endorsed Anthropic's Claude AI platform during his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, calling the technology a breakthrough in coding and reasoning capabilities.

Huang Says ‘We Use It All Over’

On Wednesday, during a conversation with BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink, Huang said, "Claude is incredible. Anthropic made a huge leap in coding and reasoning."

Huang stated, “We use it all over our company. The coding capability of Claude, its reasoning capability is just really incredible. Anybody who has a software company really ought to get involved and use it.”

When asked about AI as a platform shift, Huang mentioned ChatGPT, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google's Gemini, and Claude as examples of the "magical things" AI can accomplish. He described AI as a five-layer infrastructure stack: energy, chips, cloud infrastructure, AI models, and applications.

According to a report earlier this week, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia have pledged to invest up to $15 billion in total in Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI safety and research company that is pursuing a funding round expected to raise over $25 billion at a $350 billion valuation.

Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 model, a top-tier coding and agentic AI launched in September 2025, demonstrated situational awareness during October testing, recognizing evaluation scenarios in 13% of test transcripts, according to company reports.

