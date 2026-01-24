Tesla's FSD Price Hike, GM's Production Shift, Boeing's Contract Surge And More: This Week In Mobility

This week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto industry. From Tesla Inc.’s Full Self-Driving system price hike to General Motors’ production shift, there’s a lot to catch up on. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Tesla’s FSD Price Hike

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk announced that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system will see a price increase as the technology improves. Musk shared on social media that the $99/month subscription fee for supervised FSD will rise as the system’s capabilities enhance. The significant value increase will occur once Unsupervised FSD comes into play, allowing users to be on their phone or even sleep during the entire ride.

GM’s Production Shift

General Motors Co. is reportedly ending production of its most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt and moving Buick production from China to Kansas. The Detroit-based automaker will also shift production of the Gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox and the upcoming Buick Envision from Mexico and China, respectively, to its facility in Fairfax, Kansas.

Boeing’s Contract Surge

U.S. companies, led by Boeing Co., have secured foreign government procurement contracts worth $244 billion in 2025, nearly tripling the total in 2024. The U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration reported that the contracts include about $206 billion in U.S. export content and are expected to support roughly 844,000 American jobs.

NHTSA’s GM Probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe into nearly 600,000 General Motors Co. vehicles following engine failure reports. The probe details problems with the company’s L87 6.2L V8 engines, affecting models including the 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, along with the 2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe, and the 2021-2024 GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.

Tesla’s Q4 Estimates

Tesla Inc. has released its company-compiled analyst estimates ahead of its fourth quarter earnings call next week. Analysts estimate Tesla will report $24.49 billion in the fourth quarter, with automotive revenue comprising $17.29 billion. Tesla’s assets are expected to be around $43.53 billion.

