Weekend Tech Roundup: Nvidia's China Strategy, Taiwan Semiconductor's Shift, Intel's Q4 Earnings And More

The tech world was buzzing over the week with a series of intriguing developments. From Nvidia Corp. navigating China’s black market to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. restructuring its manufacturing footprint, the industry was far from quiet. Let’s dive into the details.

Nvidia Chips Fetch Record Premiums On Black Market

Despite regulatory bottlenecks and supply constraints, Nvidia is pushing forward with its China strategy. The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, remains optimistic about the strong demand for advanced AI chips in China, even as Chinese customs officials hold these high-performance chips at the border.

Taiwan Semiconductor Shrinks Old Chip Lines

Taiwan Semiconductor is rebalancing its mature-node manufacturing footprint to optimize capital allocation and manufacturing efficiency. The company plans to reduce Fab14's 12-inch mature-node capacity by 15%–20% by 2028, freeing resources to support the expansion of advanced packaging technologies.

Intel Beats Q4 Earnings, Sharpens Focus On AI Opportunity

Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $13.67 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. The company also reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, beating estimates of eight cents per share. However, total revenue in the fourth quarter was down 4% on a year-over-year basis.

Netflix Says Paramount’s Warner Bros Bid Has No Chance Without Ellison

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters criticized Paramount Skydance’s $108 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, stating it is unrealistic without Oracle Corp founder Larry Ellison’s financial backing. Peters argued that Paramount’s proposal relies heavily on debt and external backing, making it far riskier than Netflix’s revised $82.7 billion all-cash offer.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Restart Dojo3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the revival of the company’s Dojo3 supercomputer project, highlighting progress on the AI5 chip. Musk invited top engineers to help build “what will be one of the highest volume chips in the world.”

Photo Courtesy: Andrei Kuzmik on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.