Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth Calls Llama 4 A 'Disappointment,' But Says The Upcoming AI Model Shows Promise: 'Looking Really Good'

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth has called the company's open-source AI software Llama 4, launched last year, a "disappointment." However, he said the new AI model is "looking really good."

Meta's Llama 4 Faces Internal Criticism

Speaking to veteran tech reporter Alex Heath at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bosworth described the Llama 4 as a "disappointment," noting that it lacked a clear focus and didn't excel in any specific area.

It "wasn't amazing," Bosworth said, but added that Meta's new AI model, currently available to employees internally, is "really good."

This new AI model marks the first AI effort since Meta reorganized its AI division under Alexandr Wang.

According to Heath, Meta is planning to release the model in the first half of this year, though internal discussions are ongoing over if and how it will be open-sourced.

During the interview, Bosworth also told Heath that Meta's Reality Labs division cut 10% of its workforce as VR headset sales lag, while the Horizon Worlds platform is increasingly focusing on mobile, where it has seen stronger adoption.

Scale AI Founder Alexandr Wang Faces Internal Challenges

Last month, reports indicated that Wang has been feeling "suffocated" by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's close oversight.

Wang, the founder of Scale AI, joined Meta in 2025 when the company purchased a 49% stake in his startup for more than $14 billion. Wang reportedly told colleagues that Zuckerberg's tight control over the AI project is slowing its progress.

On the other hand, former Meta scientist and AI pioneer Yann LeCun has described Wang, 28, as "young" and "inexperienced," suggesting the Scale AI co-founder does not yet have a full grasp of how top-tier AI research teams function.

Meta is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 28, after the market closes.

Meta shows a strong short-term price trend but underperforms in the medium and long term, with a weak momentum ranking, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.