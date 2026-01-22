Paris Hilton Champions Bipartisan AI Deepfake Legislation At The Capitol: 'Most Meaningful Work Of My Life'

On Thursday, Paris Hilton said her advocacy on Capitol Hill has become the most impactful chapter of her career as she backs bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting victims of AI-generated deepfake abuse.

Hilton Backs Bipartisan DEFIANCE Act On Capitol Hill

Hilton stood at the U.S. Capitol alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) to advocate for the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits or DEFIANCE Act, reported The Hill.

The DEFIANCE Act is a bipartisan bill targeting nonconsensual deepfake pornography.

"Coming here to the Capitol, to D.C., and doing my advocacy work — it's truly been the most meaningful work of my life," Hilton told ITK. "I'm just happy to give support and I love that I can come and shine my spotlight on so many causes that are in need of it."

The bill would allow victims of AI-generated explicit images to sue those who create or distribute the content.

Supporters are urging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to bring the measure to a floor vote after it passed the Senate by unanimous consent.

Personal Experience Drives Hilton's Advocacy

Hilton, 44, spoke about her own experience with nonconsensual intimate imagery.

"When I was 19 years old, a private, intimate video of me was shared with the world without my consent," she said. "People called it a scandal. It wasn't — it was abuse."

Hilton said the lack of legal protections at the time left victims powerless, adding, "Too many women are afraid to exist online, or sometimes to exist at all."

Grok Renews Focus On AI Deepfake Abuse

The problem predates any single AI platform, but Elon Musk's Grok chatbot has come under renewed scrutiny this month after it generated sexualized images at users' requests, triggering public backlash and reigniting calls for tougher legislation.

The DEFIANCE Act cleared the Senate earlier this month by unanimous consent, reported Axios.

The measure would expand existing legal protections by targeting the creation, distribution and solicitation of nonconsensual sexual imagery, while granting victims a private right of action to sue.

A separate deepfake measure, the TAKE IT DOWN Act, signed into law last year, requires online platforms to remove child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual intimate images within 48 hours of a victim's request.

First Lady Melania Trump played a key role in advancing that legislation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Tinseltown on Shutterstock.com