Amazon Plans Fresh Round Of Corporate Layoffs As Andy Jassy Pushes Overhaul Of 'Culture' At The Tech Giant

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly set to begin its next wave of mass layoffs affecting its white-collar corporate workers in its effort to streamline its bureaucracy and drive efficiencies.

Amazon To Begin Next Round of Layoffs

The Seattle-based company plans to begin issuing pink slips starting Tuesday, according to a Reuters report, citing two people familiar with the matter.

This is part of Amazon's broader effort to cut roughly 30,000 corporate roles after operations and hiring expanded rapidly during pandemic-era demand surges.

The company cut about 14,000 corporate jobs in October 2025, and a similar number of positions are expected to be affected in the upcoming round, including roles across Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video and its human resources unit, known as People Experience and Technology.

While these cuts have been repeatedly attributed to the advancements in AI, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that they were “not really financially driven, and it's not even really AI driven,” while adding that it was all about “culture.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a comment. This story will be updated as soon as we receive a response.

Company Positions For ‘Operational Efficiency’

According to Benzinga’s Tom Gentile, Amazon is among the top stocks to consider amid its renewed push toward “operational efficiency.”

The company’s “leaner footprint and stronger margin profile could be the catalyst that keeps this chart moving higher,” he said.

Amazon’s shares were up just 1.22% in 2025, but analysts remain bullish on the stock going forward, with a consensus price target of $291.40, representing an upside of 24.34% from current levels.

The stock was up 1.31% on Thursday, closing at $234.34, and is up 0.69% overnight. It does poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a low Momentum and Value score, but has a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long terms.

Photo: ACHPF via Shutterstock