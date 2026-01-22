Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted the current memory chip shortage, attributing it to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors.

Memory Emerges as Strategic AI Asset

“Memory is a key enabler of AI. It is a strategic asset today, not just a component in the system,” he stated on the CNBC ‘Squawk on the Street’ from Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Mehrotra also discussed Micron’s efforts to address the shortage, including the expansion of manufacturing infrastructure and the construction of new facilities. He noted that the company is working on increasing its supply capacity to meet the growing demand for memory chips. However, building new fabrication plants takes time, requiring long-term investment in new capacity, Mehrotra added.



“There’s a long lead time for construction,” stated the CEO.

When asked about the impact of the shortage on prices, Mehrotra emphasized that pricing is a function of the value that memory chips bring. He pointed out that the increasing demand for AI-enabled devices, such as smartphones and PCs, will continue to drive the need for more memory.

Micron’s Moves Amid Memory Chip Shortage

The shortage of memory chips has been a significant concern for the tech industry, with companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) facing constraints in their China business due to the scarcity of advanced memory chips. The shortage has also led to a surge in prices, with Micron confirming a 100% sell-through to AI leaders, further exacerbating the situation.

Despite the challenges posed by the shortage, Micron has been making strategic moves to address the issue. The company recently signed a letter of intent to acquire Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s P5 fabrication site in Taiwan, a move that could help bolster its production capacity.

Additionally, Micron’s plans to invest $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D in the US could further strengthen its position in the market.

Price Action: Over the past year, Micron stock surged 255.74%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, the stock climbed 6.61% to close at $389.11.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock