Sundar Pichai Says Google's Gemini Will Help Students Prep For SATs For Free, CEO Says 'More Tests Are On The Way'

On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai announced that students can now prepare for the SAT for free using Google's Gemini AI.

Google Brings Free SAT Practice Tests to Gemini

Pichai took to X and said that students can take full-length SAT practice exams directly inside the Gemini app at no cost. The feature uses vetted test material from The Princeton Review and provides instant feedback once a user completes an exam.

"Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the Gemini app," Pichai wrote, adding that more standardized tests will follow.

How Gemini's SAT Prep Works

Students can access the new feature by simply prompting the chatbot with, "I want to take a practice SAT test."

Gemini then delivers a full-length, on-demand exam within the app.

After completion, Gemini breaks down performance by topic, highlighting strengths, weaknesses and areas that need more focus.

Users can also ask follow-up questions and request explanations for specific answers, similar to how they would normally interact with the AI assistant.

In a blog post, Google said the goal is to help students "identify specific knowledge gaps" and turn that insight into a customized study plan designed to boost confidence ahead of test day.

Gemini's Expanding Role In Education

The SAT announcement follows Google's disclosure earlier this week that Gemini will also power Khan Academy's Writing Coach. This is a tool designed to guide students through the writing process rather than generate full assignments for them.

Last year in August, Google pledged $1 billion to support U.S. colleges and nonprofit organizations by expanding access to artificial intelligence tools, educational resources and technical assistance.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares are up 0.49% in after-hours trading, while Class C shares gained 0.43% during the same period, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com