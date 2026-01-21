Gene Munster Mostly Agrees With Leading Apple Analyst About Road Ahead For Apple In Next 8 Months: 'You Can Take This To The Bank'

On Wednesday, Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner Gene Munster said that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock could get a boost over the next eight months because of "two potential catalysts."

Munster Flags Two Siri Milestones As AI Catalysts

The analyst’s comments came on a social media post after Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that Cupertino is preparing two separate Siri updates.

First, he reported, is expected with the iOS 26.4 update, likely in April. This non-chatbot update will include features introduced in 2024. This includes improved ability to search the web and analyze on-screen content.

The second update will be much more significant and will be introduced in iOS 27 and macOS 27. This update will turn Siri into its first full chatbot, putting it in direct competition with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Sharing the reports about these two new updates, Munster took to X and said, "Gurman is right 90% of the time. You can take this to the bank."

Apple Lags Rivals In AI As Google Partnership Emerges

Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple teamed up with Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google to power its upcoming AI features.

The Tim Cook-led tech giant has mostly remained on the sidelines of the AI surge that took over after ChatGPT's public launch in late 2022.

In comparison, Apple's rivals like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) all poured billions into their AI ventures.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed up 0.39% at $247.65 and edged higher in after-hours trading, rising 0.42% to $248.70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple shows a negative price trend in the short and medium term but remains positive over the long term, while also carrying a weak value ranking, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo Courtesy: tetesong on Shutterstock.com