Elon Musk Confirms AI4-Powered Cars Can Achieve Unsupervised Self-Driving Without Additional Upgrades

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the automaker's vehicles equipped with the AI4 (HW4) chip will be able to achieve unsupervised autonomous driving without requiring upgrades.

AI4 Will Be Capable Of Self-Driving

On Monday, user @iliketeslas shared a post on the social media platform X, stating that the current AI4 chips are capable of running Unsupervised FSD without "better hardware."

Responding to the post, Musk confirmed the claim. "Yup," the CEO said in his response. He had earlier shared that the AI4 chip would achieve "self-driving safety levels very far above human," while the AI5 chips would make cars "almost perfect," as well as enhance the Optimus Humanoid robot.

Musk had then said that the AI6 and AI7 chips would help in developing AI, with the AI6 chip useful for data centers, while the AI7/Dojo3 "will be space-based AI compute."

It's worth noting that Musk has touted space-based AI compute in the past, sharing that his commercial space flight company, SpaceX, could help put data centers in orbit, which would be a more cost-effective solution than ground-based data centers on Earth.

Elon Musk's AI5, Dojo3 Goals

The comments follow as Musk revealed that Tesla's AI5 chip was progressing well, with the CEO also sharing that the company was bringing back the Dojo program with the Dojo3. Musk had scrapped Tesla's Dojo, which was the company's internal chip-making effort, last year.

Gary Black Says OEMs Risk ‘Blackberry Moment'

Meanwhile, investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC has claimed that automakers not investing in autonomous driving technology risk experiencing a BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) moment, illustrating how the smartphone industry quickly transitioned from keypad-based phones to touchscreens following Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Quality and offers a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.24% to $437.50 at Market close on January 16, slipping 0.01% further to $437.44 during the After-hours trading.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock